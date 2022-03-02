Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Cupcake Vineyards

More By Cupcake Vineyards

Saucey / Wine / White Wine / Sauvignon Blanc

Cupcake Vineyards – Sauvignon Blanc

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1
New Zealand. Starts with rich fruit flavors of raspberry and dark cherry, and finishes dark with hints of cocoa and toasted oak.
Tasting notes: Lemon, White Nectarine, Grapefruit, Gooseberry, Citrus

Pairs well with: Oysters, Creamy Risotto, Sushi, Shellfish, Seabass, Honey Crusted Chicken, Caesar Salad

More By Cupcake Vineyards

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.75

8 Reviews
  • 2 months ago
    Chanel G. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Good taste very light and crisp

    I Enjoyed it
    Rosalinda R. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Best cheap white wine ever!

    We got hooked, then we got our friends hooked
    Matthew R. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Easy and delicious

    It is a good every occasion wine
    Samantha I. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Love the lemon chiffon

    Crisp and fresh
    Mary R. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Love it

    Love it
    Antoinette . - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Smooth and Crisp

    Just right.
    Curtis M. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Yummy

    Yummy
    Edith E. - Verified buyer