Cupcake Vineyards – Sauvignon Blanc
|Tasting notes: Lemon, White Nectarine, Grapefruit, Gooseberry, Citrus
|Pairs well with: Oysters, Creamy Risotto, Sushi, Shellfish, Seabass, Honey Crusted Chicken, Caesar Salad
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.75
8 Reviews
- 2 months agoChanel G. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Good taste very light and crispI Enjoyed itRosalinda R. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Best cheap white wine ever!We got hooked, then we got our friends hookedMatthew R. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Easy and deliciousIt is a good every occasion wineSamantha I. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Love the lemon chiffonCrisp and freshMary R. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Love itLove itAntoinette . - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Smooth and CrispJust right.Curtis M. - Verified buyer
- 2 years ago
YummyYummyEdith E. - Verified buyer