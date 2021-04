Cupcake Vineyards

Sauvignon Blanc

750 ml

Our Sauvignon Blanc is a vibrant, crisp wine that comes from vineyards in the South Island of New Zealand, where the cool growing season allows our grapes to mature slowly and gain character and complexity. Flavors of Meyer lemon, white nectarine and key lime integrate with subtle hints of grapefruit, gooseberry and citrus, culminating into a long, balanced finish.