90+ Cellars
Home/White Wine/Sauvignon Blanc/90+ Cellars

90+ Cellars

Sauvignon Blanc | 750 ml
New Zealand. Bright citrus, lemon zest, grapefruit and undertones of fresh cut grass. Crisp and clean with racy acidity.13.5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuWW-90CL-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

You May Also Like