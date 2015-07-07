90+ Cellars
Red Blend
750 ml
California. Aromas and flavors of cassis, blackberry, and plum with traces of vanilla. 13.9% ABV
Fruity, fun, and oh so smooth, this California pinot is definitely a crowdpleaser. You'll be able to detect notes of black cherry, berry, clove, and camphor. Serve at your next dinner party to impress guests, or save it for yourself because it's just that good. ABV 13.9%
Argentina. Aromas of blackberries, plum, and spices. Mild tannins with an elegant hint of smoked wood. 13.9% ABV
New Zealand. Bright citrus, lemon zest, grapefruit and undertones of fresh cut grass. Crisp and clean with racy acidity.13.5% ABV
New Zealand. Ripe apple, pear, and apricot aromas. Medium bodied with a generous smack of minerality. Salut! 14.2% ABV