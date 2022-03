Dr. Loosen – Erdener Treppchen Riesling

89 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '05 Dr Loosen Erdener Treppchen Riesling Kabinett has nice balance between richness and bright acidity; the flavors evoke peach, lime, sweet spices and minerality.