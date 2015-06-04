Desire
Desire

Riesling | 750 ml | Starts at $22.99
An Auslese, it is crisp, dry and refreshing, with hints of tropical fruit, melon and nectarine. ABV 9%
SkuWW-DESR-RSLG
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

