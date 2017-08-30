Woodbridge
Home/White Wine/Pinot Grigio/Woodbridge

Woodbridge

Pinot Grigio | 750 ml | Starts at $12.49
Aromas of nectarine and fresh peach with a refreshing peach-citrus finish. 12% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuWW-W94412-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalwhite wine

You May Also Like