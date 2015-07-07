Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi
Brut
750 ml
Crisp and refreshing style; fresh flavors of green apple, ripe pear, and citrus; perfect match with shellfish; spicy entrees or light appetizers.
Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Pinot Noir Red Wine offers rich, fruit-forward flavors and bright aromas of strawberry and cherry with a hint of spice. This wine matches best with light red meats.
The Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Chardonnay shows nice ripeness medium-bodied and roundness on the palate; layered and easy in the finish; great to serve at your next party.
Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Sauvignon Blanc White Wine combines refreshing lime flavor with delicate floral aromas and a crisp finish. This California wine pairs well with seafood and pasta.
Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Pinot Grigio White Wine is light and crisp, displaying juicy citrus and lime flavors. Well-rounded and refreshing, this California wine pairs easily with most dishes.
Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Merlot Red Wine is complex and well-balanced, with an enticing toasty mocha oak and cherry cola flavor. Enjoy this California wine with hearty pasta and grilled meats.
Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi White Zinfandel Blush Wine is a refreshing with fruity flavors and aromas, making it perfect to enjoy on a warm afternoon paired with some spicy Cajun food.
Very bright golden color; youthful aromas of green apples with some citrus notes; refreshing and clean on the palate with a note of sweetness in the finish.
The Woodbridge Lightly Oaked Chardonnay is fresh and pleasing on the plate; pleasant, ripe apple flavors persists to the finish.
Light and easy-to-drink, the lively Woodbridge White Zinfandel is a pleasing wine to pair with light meals and weekend afternoon soirees.
Clean, fresh and lively; the medium-bodied and firmly built Woodbridge Cabernet exhibits nice balance and a smooth finish; great value.
Chewy and rich, the Woodbridge Winery Shiraz offers a bountiful of ripe fruit flavors; substantial and satisfying on the palate, this wine is a good match with a beefy stew w/lots of vegetables.
Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Zinfandel Dark Red Wine features flavors of blackberry and plum, as well as notes of jam and spices, making it a delicious complement for a salmon meal.
Robert Mondavi does a very good job with its Woodbridge Zinfandels, the '98 California appellation effort is soft, ripe and easy drinking. Try with mild BBQ's.
California. Pleasing aromas of apple, pear, lemon, honey, floral notes and a touch of cinnamon. Flavors of pear and lemon. 12% ABV
Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine presents aromas and flavors of blackberry, dark cherry, toast, and spice. This medium-bodied California red wine pairs well with grilled meats.
Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Chardonnay White Wine presents vibrant fruit flavors complemented by vanilla and oak notes. Crisp yet silky, this bottle of wine pairs easily with appetizers or entrees.
The Woodbridge Sauvignon Blanc is fresh, with a note of dried citrus; medium bodied and easy on the palate.
Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Malbec Red Wine offers juicy fruit notes of plum and blackberry and bold aromas of cedar and blueberry. This bold, California wine pairs perfectly with spicy meat dishes.
Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Red Blend Red Wine is filled with plum and jammy blackberry flavors, plus subtle vanilla and spice. Full and rich, this California Red Wine pairs well with savory dishes.
Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Riesling White Wine pairs with a variety of foods, offering flavors and aromas of orange rind, jasmine, stone fruit, and crisp citrus.
Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Moscato White Wine is a light, fruity drink with a bright finish that complements a wide variety of foods, including roasted pears and fruit tarts.
Reminiscent of summer, the fresh citrus, apricot & spice flavors of the Riesling grape weave through this crisp, lightly sweet wine. Serve chilled with appetizers, or enjoy with your next picnic.
