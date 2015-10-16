Chateau St. Jean
Chateau St. Jean

Pinot Grigio | 750 ml
California. Aromas of fresh lemon and melon. Crisp palate with flavors of citrus, kiwi and notes of orange blossom.13.5 % ABV
SkuWW-CHAST-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

