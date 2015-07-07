Chateau St. Jean
Pinot Noir
750 ml
Californian. With aromas of red-cherry, strawberry, and black tea mix to make a juicy palate in which the fruit flavors mix with allspice. 14.7% ABV
The Ch St Jean Cabernet has red fruit and dried herbs in its aromas and flavors; medium bodied; soft tannins in the finish.
Californian. Fills your mouth with hints of oak and spice, with a rich nose of pepper. 14.2% ABV
Californian. Inviting aromas of boysenberries, black cherry, and clove, dance with flavors of fresh berry and baking spice. 14.2% ABV
Pleasing aromas and flavors of fresh watermelon, citrus, raspberry, birght cherry and rose petal. 12.8% ABV
California. Bright and fragrant nose of lemon citrus, fresh peach, and fig fruit with subtle orange blossom notes. Vibrant and flavorful palate.
92 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. Black cherries, currants and cigar notes. Full-bodied and rich. Light tannins and well textured.
Ch St Jean Sonoma County Cabernet shows red fruit flavors; smooth and layered on the palate; light tannins; tart fruit finish.
Ch St Jean Fume exhibits bright citrus and herbs; medium bodied and delicately textured on the palate; crisp and easy in the finish.
The Ch St Jean Robert Young Chardonnay offer a complex mix of r ipe core fruit and sweet oak; layered and textured on the palate; lush in the flavors.
California. Aromas of fresh lemon and melon. Crisp palate with flavors of citrus, kiwi and notes of orange blossom.13.5 % ABV
Sonoma County. Stone and tropical fruit notes with a well balanced and elegant finish. 13.4% ABV