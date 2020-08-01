Saucey / Wine / White Wine / Moscato
Sutter Home – Pink Moscato
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. These guys know how to make fine wine, the Sutter Home Pink Moscato shows a beautiful blush color and pretty red fruit flavors; sweet and delightfully refreshing.
More By Sutter Home
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
2 Reviews
- 8 months ago
Delicious!One of my favorite pink wines. It’s sweet!Amanda G. - Verified buyer
- 8 months ago
AHH-Mazing!!I always thought I disliked wine...like it was missing something or just didn’t taste like I could ever enjoy it... until this!! My new go-to for relaxing with hubby on the weekendsNicole G. - Verified buyer