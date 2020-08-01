Deliver ASAP to
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. These guys know how to make fine wine, the Sutter Home Pink Moscato shows a beautiful blush color and pretty red fruit flavors; sweet and delightfully refreshing.

Ratings & Reviews

  • 8 months ago

    Delicious!

    One of my favorite pink wines. It’s sweet!
    Amanda G. - Verified buyer
  • 8 months ago

    AHH-Mazing!!

    I always thought I disliked wine...like it was missing something or just didn’t taste like I could ever enjoy it... until this!! My new go-to for relaxing with hubby on the weekends
    Nicole G. - Verified buyer