Seven Daughters – Moscato

Seven Daughters Moscato is a delicious wine made from 100% Muscat grapes sourced from northern Italy. This slightly effervescent wine has a sweet floral and peach aroma and is well-balanced with a refined fruitiness. A delightful, refreshing wine to drink chilled by itself or serve with foods like fresh fruit or sweet treats.