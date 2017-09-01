Saucey / Wine / White Wine / Moscato
Seven Daughters – Moscato
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Seven Daughters Moscato is a delicious wine made from 100% Muscat grapes sourced from northern Italy. This slightly effervescent wine has a sweet floral and peach aroma and is well-balanced with a refined fruitiness. A delightful, refreshing wine to drink chilled by itself or serve with foods like fresh fruit or sweet treats.
More By Seven Daughters
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
Filter Reviews: