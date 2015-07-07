Seven Daughters
Chardonnay
750 ml
California. Aromas of apple and tropical fruits. Flavors of pear, apple, and citrus. 13% ABV
Seven Daughters Pinot Noir cans satisfy our consumers need for convenience, portability, eco-friendliness, great flavor and quality. This Pinot Noir is smooth and fruity, full of bright cherry and raspberry flavors.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. A tasty red that is smooth and layered on the palate. A nice wine with a lightly grilled steak.
California. Medium-bodied with flavors of black currant, blackberries, coffee, and chocolate. 13% ABV