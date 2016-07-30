Cavit
Home/White Wine/Moscato/Cavit

Cavit

Moscato | 1.5 l | Starts at $19.49
Notes of apricot, white peach, and sage. Vibrant and refreshing quality. 5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuWW-CAVIT-15L
Size1.5 l
Type/varietalWhite Wine

You May Also Like