Cavit
Pinot Grigio
1.5 L
If you are looking for a wine that is enjoyable now then the Cavit Pinot Grigio is for you; this Italian white wine is light and refreshing with citrus and melon flavor on the finish.
Notes of apricot, white peach, and sage. Vibrant and refreshing quality. 5% ABV
Smooth and easy; the Cavit Merlot is an excellent example of solid, everyday drinking Italian merlot; this BEST VALUE is a perfect party wines as well as one for lighter red meat entrees.
The Cavit Pinot Noir is a bright, soft red; smooth and layered on the palate; crisp aftertaste.
An enticing bouquet of apple, citrus, and tropical fruit, with a complex and unoaked palate, and a graceful finish. 12.1% ABV
Light refreshing flavors of citrus and green apple. Balanced character and appealing aroma. Pairs well with oysters or key lime pie. 12.1% ABV
With beautiful aromas of fresh strawberry and cherries, this medium-bodied rosé is fresh with flavors of ripe red fruits. 12% ABV.
A fruity fragrance with a slight hint of citrus. Bright, light and subtle with a well-balanced flavor. 100% Glera. 11% ABV.
Elegant and clean bouquet with floral and citrus notes. Refreshing and lively, well balanced taste with a hint of sweetness. Rich luscious flavors of ripe peach, apricot and citrus in teh finish.
Cavit Moscato is well balanced with a delightful touch of sweetness, Cavit Moscato displays bright aromas and flavors of white peach and apricot.
The Cavit Pinot Noir is light and friendly on the palate; has pleasant red fruit flavors; easy aftertaste.
Distinctive flavor of blackberries, cherries and plums. Long, dry and graceful finish. 12.5% ABV