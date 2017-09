Firestone Gewurztraminer '10

Gewurztraminer | 750 ml | Starts at $ 20.21

87 PTS WILFRED WONG. Delicate, with apple, flowers and light rose petals, the slightly-sweet '10 Firestone Vyds Gewurztraminer is a pleasing wine; great with savory, lightly smoked foods.

