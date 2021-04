Wild Horse Unbridled Chardonnay – Chardonnay

750 ml From $ 32.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Upon swirl, pungent aromatics deliver rich pineapple and stonefruit with hints of toasted marshmallow and coconut. On the palate, layers of apple pie are followed by rich mid-palate pineapple. Soft creamy mouthfeel is balanced by natural bright acidity.