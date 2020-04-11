Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
JaM Cellars

More By JaM Cellars

Saucey / Wine / White Wine / Chardonnay

JaM Cellars – Butter Chardonnay

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Butter Chardonnay is rich, bold and luscious. Made in the tradition of quality Californian winemaking, the grapes we select are juicy, ripe, and bursting with flavor. We cold ferment easy-to-love Butter Chardonnay to a lush creaminess and age it in our unique blend of oak to give it notes of stone fruit and baked lemon.

More By JaM Cellars

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

1 Review
  • 11 months ago

    Love it

    Buttery
    Chenoa M. - Verified buyer