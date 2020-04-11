JaM Cellars – Butter Chardonnay

750 ml From $ 21.49

750 ml From $ 23.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Butter Chardonnay is rich, bold and luscious. Made in the tradition of quality Californian winemaking, the grapes we select are juicy, ripe, and bursting with flavor. We cold ferment easy-to-love Butter Chardonnay to a lush creaminess and age it in our unique blend of oak to give it notes of stone fruit and baked lemon.