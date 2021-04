J Vineyards – Russian River Valley Chardonnay

91 POINTS Wine Enthusiast (2013 vintage). Fresh, elegant wine with creamy depth and generous aromas of pineapple and lemon punctuated by zesty spice; vibrant flavors of ripe pear, kiwi and peaches.