Foley Johnson – Chardonnay
Carneros, California. Golden straw in color, Foley Johnson's Chardonnay delivers pleasant aromas of pear, honeysuckle, toasted coconut, and lightly buttered toast. The mouth is rich and expansive with flavors of grilled peach, vanilla wafer, pear and yellow apple. Full-bodied and bold, this wine finishes strong with lingering flavors of ripe stone fruits and a wonderfully rich texture.
