Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Foley Johnson

Often Bought With

Saucey / Wine / White Wine / Chardonnay

Foley Johnson – Chardonnay

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Carneros, California. Golden straw in color, Foley Johnson's Chardonnay delivers pleasant aromas of pear, honeysuckle, toasted coconut, and lightly buttered toast. The mouth is rich and expansive with flavors of grilled peach, vanilla wafer, pear and yellow apple. Full-bodied and bold, this wine finishes strong with lingering flavors of ripe stone fruits and a wonderfully rich texture.

You May Also Like

Customer Reviews

Based on 0 reviews
5 Star
0% 
0
4 Star
0% 
0
3 Star
0% 
0
2 Star
0% 
0
1 Star
0% 
0
Write a Review Ask a Question
  • Reviews (0)
  • Questions (1)

Thank you for submitting a review!

Your input is very much appreciated. Share it with your friends so they can enjoy it too!
Google