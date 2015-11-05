De Loach
De Loach

Chardonnay | 750 ml | Starts at $22.99
Russian River. Rich flavors of mandarins, Asian pear, nutmeg and vanilla. Supple, silky mouthfeel, opulent finish. 14.5% ABV
SkuWW-DELCCHRDN-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

