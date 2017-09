Coppola Votre Sante Chardonnay

Chardonnay | 750 ml | Starts at $ 18.49

Bright aromas and flavors of pear, peach, quince and honeysuckle with a hint of minerality. Notes of vanilla and nutmeg from oak aging balance the complex varietal character. Enjoy with everything from savory crepes to gourmet mac and cheese.

