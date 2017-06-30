Carmel Road
Home/White Wine/Chardonnay/Carmel Road

Carmel Road

Chardonnay | 750 ml | Starts at $16.16
Full of ripe fruit and creamy flavors; pleasingly layered in the finish.
Get this delivered
Brand/companycarmel road winery
Regioncalifornia
SkuWW-C35535-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalWhite Wine

You May Also Like