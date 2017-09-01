Saucey / Wine / White Wine / Chardonnay
Bota Box Chardonnay 500 ML Tetra – Chardonnay
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Eco-friendly wine enveloped in cute little 500 ml packs. Bota Box Chardonnay offers aromas of citrus, honeydew melon and hints of toasted oak, followed by vibrant flavors of bright lemon, Honey Crisp apple and graham cracker. This wine is medium-bodied, balanced and ends with a rich, juicy finish.
More By Bota Box Vineyards
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
Filter Reviews: