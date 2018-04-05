Gérard Bertrand – Cote des Roses Rosé
When you think fine wine, French rugby players probably don’t immediately spring to mind, but at least one should: Gérard Bertrand. He hasn’t played rugby since the 90s because he’s been too busy running Europe’s Winery of the Year and making outstanding wines like his Cote des Roses Rosé.
H
02/07/2018Haley
Los Angeles, California
Perfect gift
Nothing says rose all day like a bottle of rose literally shaped like a rose!
BW
03/05/2018Bix W.
Lovely rose
Light and refreshing, I would definitely order this again.
WF
03/05/2018Waiton F.
Slightly Rosé-flavored water
This rosé is terrible. It tasted like nothing.