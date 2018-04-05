Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Gérard Bertrand
Saucey / Rosé

Gérard Bertrand – Cote des Roses Rosé

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

When you think fine wine, French rugby players probably don’t immediately spring to mind, but at least one should: Gérard Bertrand. He hasn’t played rugby since the 90s because he’s been too busy running Europe’s Winery of the Year and making outstanding wines like his Cote des Roses Rosé.

You May Also Like

Customer Reviews

Based on 3 reviews
5 Star
67% 
2
4 Star
0% 
0
3 Star
0% 
0
2 Star
0% 
0
1 Star
33% 
1
Write a Review Ask a Question
  • Reviews (3)
  • Questions (1)

Thank you for submitting a review!

Your input is very much appreciated. Share it with your friends so they can enjoy it too!
Google
H
02/07/2018
Haley
Los Angeles, California

Perfect gift

Nothing says rose all day like a bottle of rose literally shaped like a rose!

Share   |   Facebook  •  Twitter  •  Google
Was this review helpful?  0    0
BW
03/05/2018
Bix W.

Lovely rose

Light and refreshing, I would definitely order this again.

Share   |   Facebook  •  Twitter  •  Google
Was this review helpful?  0    0
WF
03/05/2018
Waiton F.

Slightly Rosé-flavored water

This rosé is terrible. It tasted like nothing.

Share   |   Facebook  •  Twitter  •  Google
Was this review helpful?  0    0