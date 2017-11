Gérard Bertrand

Cote des Roses Rosé | 750 ml | Starts at $ 18.49

When you think fine wine, French rugby players probably don’t immediately spring to mind, but at least one should: Gérard Bertrand. He hasn’t played rugby since the 90s because he’s been too busy running Europe’s Winery of the Year and making outstanding wines like his Cote des Roses Rosé.

