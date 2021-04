Turley – Old Vines Zinfandel

750 ml From $ 68.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

89 PTS ROBERT PARKER JR. The '07 Turley Old Vines Zinfandel is a soft, full-bodied offering; black fruits and notes of damp earth, plums and pepper; ripe and fleshy; enjoy over the next 3-5 years.