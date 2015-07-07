Turley
Old Vines Zinfandel
750 ml
89 PTS ROBERT PARKER JR. The '07 Turley Old Vines Zinfandel is a soft, full-bodied offering; black fruits and notes of damp earth, plums and pepper; ripe and fleshy; enjoy over the next 3-5 years.
89 PTS ROBERT PARKER JR. The '07 Turley Old Vines Zinfandel is a soft, full-bodied offering; black fruits and notes of damp earth, plums and pepper; ripe and fleshy; enjoy over the next 3-5 years.
89 PTS ROBERT PARKER JR. From Contra Costa County's sandy soils, the '07 Zinfandel Duarte Vineyard is a plush effort; black fruit and loamy soil characteristics with excellent ripeness; tasty.