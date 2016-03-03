Sextant
Sextant

Zinfandel | 750 ml | Starts at $31.99
California. Luscious intensity of blackberries and pomegranate with smooth tannins. 14.8% ABV
SkuRW-SEXTA-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

