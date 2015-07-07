Sextant Chardonnay Central Coast '10
Chardonnay
750 ml
92 PTS WILFRED WONG. A wonderful effort, the dramatic '10 Sextant Chardonnay is directionally superb; deftly combines, ripe citrus, with super smooth creaminess; bright and alive in the finish.
