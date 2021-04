Sextant Zinfandel Central Coast '09 – Zinfandel

750 ml From $ 21.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

90 PTS WILFRED WONG. Simply drinks well, the juicy '09 Sextant Zinfandel paints a picture of outrageous black raspberry flavors, yet stays on point in its ripeness place; rich and satisfying.