Wyndham Sparkling Shiraz Bin 555 – Syrah/Shiraz

87 PTS WILFRED WONG. Dark and sassy, the faintly sweet Wyndham Sparkling Shiraz is a delicious bubbly red; lots of good action here; a great match at the end of the meal with a light dessert.