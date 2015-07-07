Wyndham Sparkling Shiraz Bin 555
Syrah/Shiraz
750 ml
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. Dark and sassy, the faintly sweet Wyndham Sparkling Shiraz is a delicious bubbly red; lots of good action here; a great match at the end of the meal with a light dessert.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. A fine example of Aussie Shiraz, the '05 Wyndham Bin 555 brings forward up-front black fruit flavors that play nicely on the palate; finishes with a pleasant soft touch.