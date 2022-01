Stonehaven Merlot '07 – Syrah/Shiraz

86 PTS WILFRED WONG. Fine and fruit-forward, the '07 Stonehaven Merlot shows up as an honest wine with no bells and whistles just tasty, red fruit flavors; a very good drinking red.