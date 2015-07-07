Stonehaven Merlot '07
Syrah/Shiraz
1.5 L
86 PTS WILFRED WONG. Fine and fruit-forward, the '07 Stonehaven Merlot shows up as an honest wine with no bells and whistles just tasty, red fruit flavors; a very good drinking red.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. A good cab with fine depth of fruit, the red-fruited '04 Stonehaven Winemaker's Selection Cabernet firms up on the palate with fine textures; round and smooth.
Stonehaven Chardonnay exhibits tasty ripe peach flavors with a nice creamy touch; smooth on the palate; enjoyable all by itself.