Penfolds – Grange 2001 Shiraz

98 PTS ROBERT PARKER, JR. The '01 Penfolds Grange is undeniably one of the top examples of this wine; has a stunning perfume of blueberries, blackberries, chocolate, graphite, and earth; magnificent.