Penfolds
Bin 407 Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Bin 407 is tight & vibrant, with currant, cherry & floral flavors; pushes thru a layer of firm tannins, glowing alluringly on the expressive finish.
93 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The Penfolds '05 RWT Shiraz is rich, ripe and focused; lovely purity to the blackberry, dark plum and sweet spice flavors; long expressive finish.
The Penfols Koonuga Hill Cabernet streches the palate with firm and well built, black fruit flavors; steady and easy, at the same time, on the palate.
Penfolds Bin 28 is full bodied and rich in style; luscious flavors of dark berry fruits with Christmas spiced notes; concentrated flavors on the finish with a noticeable amounts of sweet tannins.
90 PTS WINE NEWS. The '07 Penfolds Koonunga Hill Chard has fresh scents of lemon cream and toasted oak; juicy flavors of peach and pineapple; supple acidity; lingering impressions of vanilla and oak.
90+ WINE ADVOCATE. '11 Penfolds 389 shows a black-purple color; cassis and black cherry aromas alongside hints of licorice, chocolate and pepper; the palate is marked by firm tannins and a long finish
Displaying the characteristics of a classic Australian Chardonnay, stone fruit and hints of oak are layered amongst peach and grapefruit flavors. 13% ABV
Dense, long and full. Furry, firm tannins and supportive oak. Substantial, rich mid-palate. Savory, varietal fruits.
Beetroot fruit, roasted Mediterranean vegetables. Textured by assertive tannins that provide counter-balance to the sweet fruit. The oak provides cedar, toast, char & dark liquorice and exotic spices.
Penfolds Koonunga Hill Shiraz is an easy-drinking red with smooth, ripe tannins. Soft in the aftertaste.
87 PTS Wilfred Wong. Juicy and textured on the palate with pleasant, red fruit in the finish.
89 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The Penfolds Club Port is very spicy, sporting caramel, cinnamon and tarry flavors, sweet and silky on the long finish.
One of Australia's great red wine values, the Penfolds Koonunga Hill Shiraz-Cabernet delivers plenty of ripe fruit goodness; long and tasty in the finish; a good choice with a savory beef stew.
Eucalyptus notes compliment aromas of cassis and blackberry on the nose. Black currant and wild cherry create a complex and flavorful palate. ABV 13.5%