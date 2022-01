Banrock Station Chardonnay '07 – Syrah/Shiraz

85 PTS, BEST VALUES, WINE SPECTATOR. The '07 Banrock Station Chardonnay is fresh and fragrant, with citrus flower-scented pear and spice flavors that linger on the polished finish; drink now.