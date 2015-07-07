Banrock Station Cabernet '07
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
86 PTS WILFRED WONG. A straight-forward effort, the red-fruited, dried-leafy '07 Banrock Station Cabernet is smooth-drinking red wine with plenty of good fruit essence; a fine, everyday drinker.
85 PTS, BEST VALUES, WINE SPECTATOR. The '07 Banrock Station Chardonnay is fresh and fragrant, with citrus flower-scented pear and spice flavors that linger on the polished finish; drink now.