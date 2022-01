Ch Rieussec '00 Sauternes – Sauternes

89-91 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. Aromas and flavors of lemon curd and dried apricots follow through to a medium body and a sweet finish; the '00 Ch Rieussec is one of the best Sauternes from '00.