Ch Rieussec '06 Sauternes
Bordeaux
750 ml
95 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '06 Ch Rieussec has wonderful, evocative orange marmalade and ginger that flavors play around this rich wine; intense sweetness, ripe apricots and spice.
89-91 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. Aromas and flavors of lemon curd and dried apricots follow through to a medium body and a sweet finish; the '00 Ch Rieussec is one of the best Sauternes from '00.