Cune Gran Reserva Rioja '07 – Rioja

750 ml From $ 34.09 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

90 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. The '07 Cune Reserva has a well-defined, harmonious nose of mocha, dark cherry, cranberry and cedar that wafts gently from the glass. palate is very well-balanced.