Cune Crianza '10
Red Wine
750 ml
90 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. The '10 Cune Crianza is extremely aromatic, with clean raspberry aromas; palate is velvety, really easy to drink, with clean flavors and good persistence.
The aroma is sweet, light brown sugar on the nose. Its taste is vanilla spice on the mid palate and its finish is peppery and mild, sweet molasses.
Created from a rice strain extinct in Japan for 60 years, this sake is floral and aromatic with a nutty quality. Semi-sweet.