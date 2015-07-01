Campo Viejo
Home/Red Wine/Rioja/Campo Viejo

Campo Viejo

Rioja | 750 ml | Starts at $17.19
Spain. Aromas and flavors of red fruit, vanilla, and spice. 13% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuRW-CMPVJ-RIO
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRed Wine

You May Also Like