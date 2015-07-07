Campo Viejo
Cava Brut Rosé
750 ml
Crisp and dry Campo Viejo Brut Rose is delicious and serious; berry flavors are nicely accented with undertones of sweet earth.
Shows nicely melded flavors of ripe apple and sweet soy; long and flavorful on the palate; crisp aftertaste.
Spain. Aromas and flavors of red fruit, vanilla, and spice. 13% ABV
A solid Tempranillo with an excellent history. Ripe red fruit flavors, with a hint of a rustic, tart finish.
12 Bottle Case.
The Campo Viejo Gran Reserva is aged for 5 years before being released; truly a classic Rioja, expressing aromas of fresh cherry jam; spice with toasty notes; pure elegance on the palate.
Rioja Reserva