Menage A Trois – Red Blend

C’mon, you’ve always wanted to try it for yourself. You’ve heard your friends talk about it, you might have even seen one on the internet… A bottle of Menage A Trois is the perfect blend of Zinfandel, Merlot, and Cabernet Sauvignon. A luscious love affair of bold blackberry, raspberry nature, and sassy red fruits. The rich, splendiferous full-bodied flavors and firm tannins make this bold red blend pair particularly well with grilled meat.