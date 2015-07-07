Shop
Ménage à Trois
California Red Blend
750 ml
We’ll tease you with our bold blackberry, and raspberry nature. Add pink to your cheeks with our sassy red fruits. All while indulging you with our rich splendiferous full-bodied flavors and firm tannins.
Folie à Deux
Merlot
750 ml
The Folie a Deux Merlot is a soft spoken red, with pleasing ripe fruit flavors; smooth and easy in the finish.
Ménage à Trois
White Zinfandel Rosé
750 ml
Good rose is like a carnival in your mouth and not one of your low rent carnivals. We're talking about your really classy,country faire kind of carnival. Our Menage a Trois is the epitome of a good rose. No pretension, no pretense. Just a fruit-laden.