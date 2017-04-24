House Wine
House Wine

Original Red Blend | 3 l | Starts at $28.99
Chile. Red currant aromas promise the juicy red fruit delivered to the middle palate and a lengthy, velvety finish. 13% ABV
SkuRW-H12835-3L
Size3 l
Type/varietalred wine

