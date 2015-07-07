House Wine
Chardonnay
3 L
House Chardonnay flavors include fragrant pineapple, nectarine and straw notes that marry with toasted marshmallow and vanilla creme aromatics. The finish is well balanced with fruit and light oak.
House Chardonnay flavors include fragrant pineapple, nectarine and straw notes that marry with toasted marshmallow and vanilla creme aromatics. The finish is well balanced with fruit and light oak.
Fresh and fragrant aromas lead to a wonderfully bright palate. Flavors of juicy citrus and ripe strawberry are rounded out by a refreshingly crisp finish.
Chile. Aromas of blackberry, oak and spice. Luscious flavors of black plums and peppered clover with a silky finish. 13% ABV
Chile. Red currant aromas promise the juicy red fruit delivered to the middle palate and a lengthy, velvety finish. 13% ABV
Aromas of creamy apple backed by citrus introduce mouth-filling, sumptuous flavors of peach and ripe Asian pear, complemented by hints of toasty vanilla. The wine finishes crisply with a burst of pineapple
House Wine Cabernet is a deep red wine with flavors of juicy raspberry and strawberry that marry with black pepper on the mid-palate. This smooth cabernet finishes with supportive tannins and fruit.
Washington. Aromas are of currant, violets, vanilla and licorice. The wine is soft, ripe and full-bodied on the palate. 13.5% ABV