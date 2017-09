Ramos Pinto Port 20 Year Bom Retiro

Port | 750 ml

93 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The 20 year old Ramos Pintos Quinta do Bom-Retiro Tawny shows plenty of caramel, egg yolk and slightly salty character; full-bodied, with toffee, candied fruits and honey.

